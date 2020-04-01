Devi Sri Prasad to compose music for Pawan Kalyan's film with Harish Shankar? Find Out

Now, the latest news update states that music director Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music for Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film with director Harish Shankar.

The south actor Pawan Kalyan who is fondly known as Power Star will be coming back to film after a break with a film called Vakeel Saab. This film is a remake of Bollywood film Pink. The actor cum politician Pawan Kalyan, will be essaying the role originally essayed by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film's first look was unveiled by the makers some time back. The fans and film audiences were very excited about the film. The fans also took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts about the first look poster of Vakeel Saab. The film sees south star Pawan Kalyan in a very different and refreshing look.

Now, the latest news update states that music director Devi Sri Prasad will be composing music for Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film with director Harish Shankar. The south actor will be seen in a film by director Krish. News reports suggest that the music will be done by MM Keeravani. Vakeel Saab's music direction is done by Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's composer SS Thaman. Now, news reports also suggest that Devi Sri Prasad has given some hit numbers in the south drama Gabbar Singh. The music lovers and fans are hoping that the trio will recreate the same magic as Gabbar Singh with their latest film.

The makers of the Pawan Kalyan's film with Harish Shankar have not yet announced any details about the film. But, fans are hoping to get an update soon. Meanwhile, Vakeel Saab's first look has already created a lot of curiosity among the fans who are looking forward to seeing the film.

