Devi Sri Prasad keeps his promise to Telangana Minister KTR & features rural singer Shravani on singing show

Devi Sri Prasad took to social media and announced that he is featuring rural singer Shravani on his Television show Star To Rockstar as promised to Telangana Minister KTR.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad kept his promise to Telangana Minister KTR by bringing a rural singer from the state to the forefront. Singer Shravani became an overnight sensation on social media when her rendition of Relare Relare went viral. KTR, who came across her singing video, shared it on social media and tagged music composers DSP and Thaman S, asking them to check out the video. DSP, impressed by Shravani’s singing and KTR’s words, located her from a rural village and featured her on his television singing show, Star To Rockstar.

On Friday, the composer took to social media to share pictures of Shravani singing on stage and wrote, “I kept up my promise Dear @KTRTRS sir Located d Talented singer #SHARVANI frm NARAINGI, MEDAK..dat U tweeted about.. We Flew her down 2 CHENNAI n featured her in d #LIMELIGHT ROUND of our #StarToRockstar. She Rocked." Yesterday, yet again, DSP took to social media and announced that it is currently airing on a Tamil channel, Zee Tamil.

Devi Sri Prasad is one of the most prominent music directors in the South film industry. In a span of 20 years, he has worked on over 100 films. For his next, DSP will be composing music for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Ram Pothineni’s bilingual movie #RAPO19. He is also rendering music for Sudheer Babu’s Soda Bottle and director Anil Ravipudi’s F3, a sequel of F2.

