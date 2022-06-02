Devi Sri Prasad sang KK's songs at New Jersey concert night before he passed away; Former says 'Can't believe'

We all are still coping with the loss after the untimely demise of the celebrated singer KK. Several members of the entertainment industry have lent their condolences to the family on social media. The legendary singer breathed his last on the night of May 31st at the age of 53. He was performing in Kolkata and returned to his hotel after his concert where he fell unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. KK is survived by his wife and two children.

Renowned composer, Devi Sri Prasad also took to Twitter and shared a picture of KK along with an emotional note, "Dearest #KK sir Heartbroken Day before night had a show at New Jersey n people screamed 4 FEEL MY LOVE.I sang that n also CHAILA..both by d Fabulous KK sir & thot of him. Just cant believe this U wil always be remembered & loved 4 ur Music n ur great nature #KKsinger."

As we all recover from the shock, director Srijit Mukherji informed us that KK's last song for the film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga will be out shortly. The singer's last right will also be taking place today in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Devi Sri Prasad, who has provided music for many blockbusters flicks including Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has now collaborated with singer Armaan Malik for a new song titled Kothaga Ledhenti. The track will be a part of the upcoming Telugu film, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga.

Directed by Gireesaaya, the movie will feature Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Ketika Sharma in the lead. Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga will be released on 1 July this year.

Talking about the partnership, Devi Sri Prasad was quoted saying, "These are exciting times for the Indian music industry. I'm excited that North and South are joining hands with this song."

