Devil: Censor certificate, release date; All you need to know about Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s next
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming film Devil: The British Secret Agent is gearing up for its release. Check out the censor certification, release date and other details related to the film.
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is undeniably one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, titled Devil: The British Secret Agent. The film is helmed by Abhishek Nami.
The film’s trailer was recently released by the film’s makers, and has created quite a buzz among fans and critics alike. In the latest update, the film has obtained a certification of U/A by the CBFC. The makers of the film took to their social media to share the exciting news, with the caption:
“The ‘U’ltimate ‘A’ction has been loaded to serve you the non-stop goosebumps; #DevilTheMovie Censored U/A striking in cinemas from December 29th.”
Check out the post below:
The makers had also revealed earlier this month that the film would be hitting the silver screens on December 29th, a week after Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film Salaar.
On December 12th, the film’s trailer was also released. The 2 minute and 19 second trailer gives a basic idea of the period action drama, and helps set the framework of the world in which the film is taking place in.
More about Devil
The Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer is directed by Abhishek Nama, and written by Srikanth Vissa. The film features an ensemble cast including Samyuktha Menon, Elnaaz Norouzi, Mark Bennington, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in prominent roles.
The film has been bankrolled by Devansh Nama, Mohit Rawlyani, and Abhishek Nama under the banner of Abhishek Pictures. The music for the film has been composed by Harshvardhan Rameshwar, while Soundar Rajan has cranked the camera for the film.
Check out the trailer below:
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram on the workfront
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was last seen in the 2023 action-thriller film Amigos, which featured the actor in a triple role. The film, which was helmed by Rajendra Reddy garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics.
The actor was also seen in the 2022 film Bimbisara, helmed by debutant Mallidi Vassishta. The film featured an ensemble cast including Catherine Teresa, Samyuktha Menon, Vivan Bhatena, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.
Apart from Devil, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is also set to appear in a film, tentatively titled NKR21, which would feature Saiee Manjrekar working alongside the actor. The film, directed by Pradeep Chikuluri is touted to be a milestone in the actor’s career.
