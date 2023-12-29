Devil Twitter Review: Netizens REACT to Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer spy thriller

Devil starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Samyuktha in lead roles has finally arrived today in theaters. The film follows the story of a British secret agent who takes up the job of solving a dark mystery but is led into a web of love, deceit, and betrayal.

The film further delves into his mission and focuses on whether he succeeds or gets defeated, which could drastically alter history. The film’s initial audience is stepping out with many commenting on its performance. Let’s see what netizens say about the Kalyan Ram starrer spy thriller flick.

Devil review by Twitter users

With reports flowing in it seems that the Kalyan Ram starrer has managed to succeed in satisfying the expectations of the audience to a large extent. The viewers have commented about the inclusion of a dance number within the screenplay but overall it seems that they have enjoyed the concept and thrilling narrative the film brings along with it.

One user even went on to deem that if the film is missed out by the audiences today, that would mean it will be termed as an underrated film in the future. Moreover, along with exceeding praise for Kalyan Ram’s script selection and performance in the film, some have lauded the performances portrayed by Samyuktha and Malavika Nair in the film.

Advertisement

Along with the commendable performances by the core cast, people have seemed to love the story build-up and how the background scores work well in the way it was executed into the screenplay of the film. A user has also lauded the cinematography and productional value of the film.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Workfront

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was earlier seen this year in his film Amigos where played a triple role for the first time. The film directed by debutant Rajendra Reddy featured the story of three doppelgangers who meet with the use of a website and become friends but only to know that one of them has a darker life.

Moreover, the Bimbisara actor is slated to appear in his next film tentatively titled NKR21, which is touted to be a big-budget film with Saiee Manjrekar and veteran actress Vijayashanthi playing crucial roles.

ALSO READ: Director Naveen Medaram breaks silence on Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Devil controversy; pens emotional note