Dhananjaya and Kichcha Sudeep enjoy fun night out with friends & 'celebrate each other'; PICS

Sandalwood stars Dhananjaya and Kichcha Sudeep had a boys' night out yesterday. The Badava Rascal actor took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a glimpse of the fun evening. The guys even enjoyed the delicacies by Kichcha Sudeep. The photo was captioned as, "Yes sir, let’s celebrate each other. Thanks for the invite and such a good conversation. @KicchaSudeep".

Meanwhile, coming to their work, Dhananjaya signed his 25th project in January. The venture named Hoysala will have the Kannada actor in the role of a police officer. S Thaman is onboard the film as the composer and Hoysala is being helmed by director Vijay N, who rose to fame with Ganesh-starer Geetha. Going by the title poster, the movie is slated for a release this Rajyotsava. Dhananjaya will be collaborating with KRG Studios for the second time for the film after Ratnan Prapancha.

Check out the post below:

On another hand, Kichcha Sudeep will next star in the fantasy drama, Vikrant Rona. The adventure flick will feature the actor as Vikrant Rona, ‘Lord of the Dark’. With his threatening demeanor, he strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies. Vikrant Rona will be out in the theatres on 28 July this year. The film enjoys an ensemble cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav. This pan world 3D film will be out in many languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English.

The makers have already released the intriguing teaser of the film and it has completely fascinated the movie buffs.

Also Read: Saani Kaayidham Trailer: Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan shine in this heartbreaking revenge tale