Dhakshina OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Sai Dhanshika starrer crime action movie online

Dhakshina is a Telugu crime action film that was released in theaters on October 4 last year. Directed by Tulasi Ram Osho, the movie received a mix of positive and mixed responses at the box office. Initially, there were no OTT buyers for the film, but it has now secured a deal and is streaming online.

When and where to watch Dhakshina

Dhakshina has started streaming on Lionsgate Play from today. If you want to watch this film online, then login to the app and enjoy a good movie-watching experience.

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Dhakshina

Dakshina, a dedicated police officer played by Sai Dhansika, takes on a disturbing case. Young girls in the city are disappearing, only to be found murdered. A ruthless killer is behind these horrifying crimes. The mystery deepens as the police struggle to uncover the culprit’s identity and motive.

As the case unfolds, unexpected twists arise. In the midst of it all, a tragic event shatters Dakshina’s life. Determined to get justice, she sets out on a path of vengeance. She faces several obstacles along the way. How she fights back and what she ultimately achieves forms the heart of the story.

Cast and crew of Dhakshina

Directed by Tulsi Ram Osho, Dhakshina is a crime action film written by Soni Raj Sonu and Tulsi Ram Osho, with the screenplay also handled by Osho. The movie is produced by Ashok Shinde, featuring cinematography by Ramakrishna Sanapathi and editing by Vinay. The music is composed by DSR, adding intensity to the film’s narrative.

Sai Dhanshika plays the lead role as Dakshina, supported by a cast including Rishav Basu, Sneha Singh, Hima Sailaja, Magna Choudhary, Karuna, Naveen, and Ankitha.

This Telugu crime action movie (Dhakshina) is currently streaming online on OTT. If you have already watched this movie, then do share your review with us in the comments below.