Dhamaka: 10 tweets to check out if you're planning to watch Ravi Teja's action and comedy entertainer
If you are planning to watch Ravi Teja's Dhamaka this weekend, here are a few tweets from the netizens you should definitely read here:
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's film Dhamaka has hit the big screens today, on December 23 as a perfect entertainer for Christmas. It is receiving good reports from the Telugu audience and several fans, who have watched the film have shared their reviews on Twitter. While some called it a 'blockbuster', a few of them called the film 'outdated'.
About Dhamaka
Ravi Teja is seen in a dual role in the film and offers double entertainment, which is one of the biggest highlights. Ravi Teja plays Swamy, a street-smart guy and a businessman named Anand Chakravarthy. The Dhamaka cast further incorporates actress Sreeleela as the female lead in the movie. Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad on a huge budget, Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer of the movie being made under the banners of People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts.
While Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has provided the script for Dhamaka, Karthik Ghattamaneni is cranking the camera for the drama. Additionally, Prawin Pudi is looking after the editing for the movie, and Bheems Ceciroleo has rendered the music for the film.
As has become almost a custom, netizens shared their opinions of the film on Twitter. A fan shared, "Telugu states just witnessed what is called MASS EUPHORIA. #Dhamaka." Another Twitter user wrote, "Power Packed Energetic Performance By Mass MahaRaja @RaviTeja_offl Best in Recent Times , He Is Back To His Entertainment Fort , Dance Dialogues Fights. Overall a Good Watch .
Upcoming projects
Over and above this, Ravi Teja will further headline Sudheer Varma’s Telugu action drama Ravanasura. He will be seen sharing the screen with Sushanth Akkineni. He is also working on his first Pan-India film, Tiger Nageswara Rao. Directed by filmmaker Vamsee, the project is set against the backdrop of the 70s in a village named Stuartpuram.
