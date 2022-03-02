Dhamaka: Ravi Teja poses with his team for a PIC as they wrap up schedule in Hyderabad

Ravi Teja has a pocket full of movies lined up. One of many is Dhamaka with director Trinadh Rao Nakkina, which is moving at a fast pace. The team have now wrapped up the fourth schedule in Hyderabad. He posed along with his team to celebrate the wrap-up. An action sequence choreographed by fight masters Ram-Lakshman was canned in this schedule.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared a team pic with Ravi Teja to announce the wrap up of the fourth schedule. The actor and his team can be seen with smiles as they posed for a pic. Sharing the pic, the makers wrote, "Another Schedule Wrap. Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl#Dhamaka. Wrapped up the 4th Schedule on a High Note."

According to reports, a massive set was erected for a high-octane action block sequence, which is said to be very crucial for the film. Last week, the makers shared a pic of action choreographers Ram and Laxman masters from sets to announce the same. They tweeted, "Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl#Dhamaka Shoot going on at a rapid pace. An high voltage action scene underway at a Massively Erected set choreographed by Ram-Laxman Masters."

Billed to be an out-and-out entertainer, the film is being mounted on a grand scale by People’s Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts. Sree Leela, who recently made her debut with Pelli SandaD, has been roped in as the female lead.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the teaser of Ravi Teja's Rama Rao on Duty was released and shows an honest civil servant, who helps good people in poverty. Ramarao On Duty is due in cinemas on March 25.

