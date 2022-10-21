Dhamaka Teaser OUT: Ravi Teja is all set to shine in the masala entertainer with jaw-dropping action
The makers of Ravi Teja's mass entertainer Dhamaka have unveiled the teaser of the film. Check it out.
The fans of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja are in for a treat as the makers of the mass entertainer Dhamaka have unveiled the gripping teaser of the film. The film seems like a total firecracker. In the clip titled "Mass cracker", the protagonist can be seen performing some high-octane action sequences and picking a fight against the bad elements of society.
As the video opens, he can be heard saying, "If I see a villain in you, you will see a hero in me." His quirky sense of humour balances the tone of the movie. Just like the opening dialogue, the last dialogue is also equally powerful, “Atnunchi Oka Bullet Vasthe… Itnunchi Deepavali…" It seems like Ravi Teja is headed for another full-on entertainer.
Check out the Teaser below:
Helmed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Dhamaka is set to hit the theatres by December this year. Sreeleela is a part of the cast as the leading lady. Made on a lavish scale by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners of People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts, Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer of the movie.
Over and above this, Ravi Teja will further headline Sudheer Varma’s Telugu action drama Ravanasura. He will be seen sharing the screen with Sushanth Akkineni. The venture has been produced by Abhishek Pictures in association with RT Teamworks. Ravanasura is Mass Maharaja's 70th project.
Additionally, Ravi Teja is also working on his first Pan-India film, Tiger Nageswara Rao. Directed by filmmaker Vamsee, the project is set against the backdrop of the 70s in a village named Stuartpuram. Bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts production house, the drama also stars Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj and Anupam Kher in crucial roles.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE Tiger Nageswara Rao: Renu Desai onboard for Ravi Teja’s film; Kickstarts shoot today