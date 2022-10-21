Dhamaka Teaser OUT: Ravi Teja is all set to shine in the masala entertainer with jaw-dropping action

The fans of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja are in for a treat as the makers of the mass entertainer Dhamaka have unveiled the gripping teaser of the film. The film seems like a total firecracker. In the clip titled "Mass cracker", the protagonist can be seen performing some high-octane action sequences and picking a fight against the bad elements of society.

As the video opens, he can be heard saying, "If I see a villain in you, you will see a hero in me." His quirky sense of humour balances the tone of the movie. Just like the opening dialogue, the last dialogue is also equally powerful, “Atnunchi Oka Bullet Vasthe… Itnunchi Deepavali…" It seems like Ravi Teja is headed for another full-on entertainer.