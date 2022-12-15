Dhamaka Trailer: Ravi Teja starrer has all the makings of a typical masala entertainer

The trailer of Ravi Teja's Dhamala is out and it has everything, from punch dialogues, intense action-packed scenes and a perfect dose of comedy. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina who is known for making out-and-out entertainers, the trailer truly packs a punch. Dhamaka trailer shows Ravi Teja in a double role to offer double entertainment, which is one of the biggest highlights. As we see in the trailer, the story of the film revolves around Swamy (Ravi Teja) who is a poor and unemployed guy living in a slum area for whom getting at least one job in a month is a big task, the other is Anand Chakravarthy (Ravi Teja again) who is a multi-millionaire and can give employment to even 1000 in a month.

The interesting part is lead actress, Sreeleela is in love with both of the characters in the film. So, there's also an element of romance in the trailer. However, Swamy and Anand have different paths, but their destiny brings them together to fight a common enemy. The screenplay is racy but now, it remains to see if sans will be thrilled to see Ravi Teja in two contrasting roles. He has always managed to win hearts with his inimitable style. Talking about BGM, Bheems Ceciroleo’s core gives an extra kick, especially the Jinthaak beats. Dhamaka Trailer