Dhamaka Trailer: Witness the gripping preview of Ravi Teja starrer this December

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Trinadha Rao Nakkina came together for a mass action entertainer Dhamaka. The project has already created a massive buzz as the teaser and songs were very well received by the fans. Now, the makers are all set to treat the viewers with another preview. The much-anticipated trailer for the action drama will be released on 15th December this year. The announcement poster shows the actor in a suit with spectacles.

Ravi Teja will be seen in a double role in both classy and massy avatars. If the reports are to be believed, both the characters are going to be high on the entertainment quotient. The Dhamaka cast further incorporates actress Sreeleela as the female lead in the movie. Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad on a huge budget, Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer of the movie being made under the banners of People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts.