Dhamaka Trailer: Witness the gripping preview of Ravi Teja starrer this December
The trailer of Ravi Teja starrer Dhamaka will be dropped on 15th December this year.
Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and director Trinadha Rao Nakkina came together for a mass action entertainer Dhamaka. The project has already created a massive buzz as the teaser and songs were very well received by the fans. Now, the makers are all set to treat the viewers with another preview. The much-anticipated trailer for the action drama will be released on 15th December this year. The announcement poster shows the actor in a suit with spectacles.
Ravi Teja will be seen in a double role in both classy and massy avatars. If the reports are to be believed, both the characters are going to be high on the entertainment quotient. The Dhamaka cast further incorporates actress Sreeleela as the female lead in the movie. Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad on a huge budget, Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer of the movie being made under the banners of People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts.
While Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has provided the script for Dhamaka, Karthik Ghattamaneni is cranking the camera for the drama. Additionally, Prawin Pudi is looking after the editing for the movie, and Bheems Ceciroleo has rendered the music for the film. Dhamake is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 23rd December this year.
Ravi Teja's upcoming movies
Furthermore, Ravi Teja also has director Sudheer Varma’s Ravanasura in his kitty. He has been paired with Sushanth Akkineni in the Telugu drama. The project has been backed by the Abhishek Pictures banner in association with RT Teamworks.
In addition to this, Ravi Teja has also signed up for his primary Pan-India film named Tiger Nageswara Rao. Made under the direction of Vamsee, the film has been set against the backdrop of the 70s in a village named Stuartpuram. Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Anupam Kher will also be seen playing prominent roles in the movie, along with others.
