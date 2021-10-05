Dhananjaya's comedy entertainer Rathnan Prapancha gets OTT release on October 22; Deets inside

Kannada actor Dhananajaya will be seen next in the film titled Rathnan Prapancha, which is one of the most anticipated movies. After garnering good buzz with the trailer, today the release date of the film was released. Rathnan Prapancha will premier directly on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Videos on October 22, a week after Diwali.

Along with the big news, a new poster of Dhananajaya was released and it shows in formal attire and bag with a confused face. Recently, the trailer of the film was released and had garnered a lot of praise from the critics and audience alike.

Rathnan Prapancha is a Travel Comedy-Drama directed by Rohit Padaki and features Reba Monica John, Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna in pivotal roles.

Rathnan Prapancha is a unique Travel Comedy-Drama, centered around the life and journey of Ratnakara, a man on a quest to find his roots while paving his way through the perils of his current life. In this pursuit, he witnesses situations that take him on a roller-coaster ride filled with shock, laughter and dilemma that makes him re-discover his world.

When the film had just taken off, Dhananjaya had told us, "I am very excited about this film. The story appealed to me very much. These are the kind of subjects that I like, which appeal to human emotions. It reminded me of my first short film, Jayanagar 4th Block."