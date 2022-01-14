Dhananjaya's next titled Hoysala; Actor releases the title poster

Making the Sankranti celebrations a bit more special, Sandalwood star Dhananjaya has revealed the tiled of his next outing. The actor’s 25th project has been named Hoysala. The title poster for the film was also revealed by the film’s team. Dhananjaya shared the news on his social media handle, and mentioned that this was "an intrusive alert". This may be some kind of indication of the kind of content the project holds.

The poster further tells some interesting details about the movie. It indicates that the film will have music by celebrated composer S Thaman. Another interesting promise that the poster makes is that the film is slated for a release this Rajyotsava. Meanwhile, the actor will be collaborating with KRG Studios for the second time for the film after Ratnan Prapancha. The film is being helmed by Vijay N, who rose to fame with Ganesh-starer Geetha.

Check out the post below:

Dhananjaya is one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood right now. He is presently managing multiple shootings at once. His upcoming projects in Kannada include Monsoon Raaga, Once Upon A Time In Jamaaligudda, Head Bush , and Bairagee. The actor also has some other releases lined up in Tamil and Telugu.

In the meantime, Dhananjaya last release Badava Rascal was a massive success and created a lot of buzz at the box office. The fans loved him in the middle-class family drama. Directed by Guru Shankar, the movie also stared Amrutha Iyengar opposite Dhananjaya as the lead.