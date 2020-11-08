Dhanush to act in the biopic of Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth?

While an official announcement on this film is still not made, it is making the rounds on social media, with fans sharing the report widely.

In what has come as an expected piece of news, media reports suggest that actor Dhanush will be playing the lead role in the biopic of his father in law and Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth. While no official update has been made on this news yet, it is already making the rounds on social media as fans are sharing it across all the platforms. However, there’s no report about the film’s other cast and crew members. It is expected that an official announcement will be made regarding this soon.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a line up of films in his kitty. He will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. The film stars Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. He also has Karnan in his kitty. Directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, the rural drama is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood. In Karthik Naren’s next film, it was revealed recently that Dhanush will be sharing the screen space with Malavika Mohanan. The yet to be titled flick is all set to be started soon.

On the other hand, Rajini was last seen in cop drama Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss. The film had Nayanthara as the leading lady. He will be next seen in Siruthai Siva directorial Annaatthe. The film has four leading ladies including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. The film’s shooting was happening at a brisk pace in Hyderabad’s Ramoji film city was the pandemic hit the nation, and the shooting is yet to be started after the lockdown.

