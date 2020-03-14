Dhanush to act in Prithviraj’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum Tamil remake? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Dhanush, who was last seen in Pattas, will apparently be seen in the Kollywood remake of Prithviraj's Mollywood movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

It was reported yesterday that the Kollywood remake rights of Prithviraj and Biju Menon starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum have been bagged by S Kathiresan. Now, a new report has come up stating that the film will have Dhanush in the lead role. While no official announcement has been made yet, if this report turns out to be true, it can be expected that the film will be yet another milestone in Dhanush’s career.

S Kathiresan is known for producing critically acclaimed Kollywood films like Dhanush and Tapsee Pannu starrer Aadukalam and Siddharth, Bobby Simha and Lakshmi Menon starrer Jigarthanda. Biju Menon and Prithviraj starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum hit the big screens earlier this month. While Biju was seen as a cop, Prithviraj played a retired naval officer in the feel good movie. Produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan, the film’s cinematography was handled by Sudeep Elamon and Ranjan Abraham took care of the editing. Sanchy has directed the movie.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum narrated the love story of a naval officer and his senior officer’s daughter. When the film’s teaser was released, it took the social media by storm. The film was received well by audiences and critics alike. In the teaser, Prithviraj is shown as a happy-go-lucky man, who was constantly under the influence of alcohol. Biju Menon, on the other hand, was shown as an angry older man with hatred for Prithviraj. The film also has other actors including director Ranjith, Sabumon, Liji in key roles.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

