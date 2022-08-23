Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth make first public appearance post separation at son Yathra’s school event; PIC

Fans were caught off guard when Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced separation after 18 years of marriage in January this year. Yesterday, the estranged couple made their first public appearance together since separation. These two attended a school event for their son Yathra. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shared a picture from the celebration on her Instagram stories. The proud parents can be seen posing with their sons Yathra and Lingaa and their friends after the event.

The couple’s PRO Riaz K Ahmed also tweeted the photo, along with the caption, “Proud parents #Dhanush & #AishwaryaRajinikanth attend the Investiture Ceremony of their son #Yathra who took the pledge as the sports captain!." Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth further spilled her excitement about her son becoming the school's sports captain. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “What a way to start the day! Monday morning watching the Investiture Ceremony of school, where my firstborn takes up oath as sports captain."

Check out the picture below:

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa exchanged wedding vows in 2004 after dating for only 6 months. Post being married for 18 years, the parents of two announced their separation in a joint statement that read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents, and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.”