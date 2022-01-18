Dhanush-Aishwaryaa’s separation: Netizens call it ‘shocking’, extend support to Rajinikanth

South star Dhanush announced separation from his wife and superstar Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter Aishwaryaa on Monday. They have parted ways after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush took to his social media to share the official announcement and asked his fans to respect their decision and requested privacy to deal with this development in their lives. The note read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents, and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.”

As soon as Dhanush broke the news, fans were left heartbroken and called it 'shocking'. They also extended their support to Thalaiva Rajinikanth. A fan wrote, “Please be strong Thalaiva.” Another tweeted, “That’s unexpected and shocking! The reasons behind the breakup are none of our business and fans should give them the space they need. We just wish Dhanush and Aishwarya the very best for the future.” Similar tweets flooded in after the news.

See some of the tweets here:

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot on November 18, 2004, in a traditional South Indian ceremony. They are proud parents of two boys as well.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in the Bollywood movie Atrangi Re along with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. He will soon make his Telegu debut with bilingual film Sir. Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with the film ‘3’ that starred Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

