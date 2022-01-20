Dhanush-Aishwaryaa separation: Filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan schools Twitter user, gives Samantha's example

Several fans have reacted to Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth’s separation announcement. While some think it’s the best decision, others have expressed disappointment. Recently, filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan schooled a Twitter user who urged her to bring Dhanush and Aishwaryaa back together.

The social media user took to the comment section of Dhanush’s separation announcement post and tagged Lakshmy in a tweet. “Amma @LakshmyRamki Can't your eyes see these things. Please bring them together," the user wrote. To which, the filmmaker said, “They are moving away respectfully, not causing mental trauma to each other by badmouthing publicly or romancing with someone else before getting legally divorced, pls leave them alone.”

The Twitter user further tagged Lakshmy and said, “I respect their decision, but it’s their own decision let them do silently then move on, why they are advertising like this .. this will guide wrong way to lot of his fans. Once divorces are unusual things but nowadays divorce becomes casual because of celebrities.”

Giving the reference of Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who earlier faced unpleasant rumours after her divorce with husband Naga Chaitanya, filmmaker Lakshmy said, “The problem is that, if they don’t announce, distorted news will come out, without their permission, wrong information might be passed on. But even after a very graceful and dignified announcement @Samanthaprabhu2 had to endure v cruel stuff.”

Two days back, Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa released a statement announcing their split after 18 years of marriage. The note read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents, and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.”

“Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this,” the statement further read.

