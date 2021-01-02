Dhanush, Ajith Kumar, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal among South celebrities to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Jyothika is receiving the Best Actress award for the film Raatchasi, while Best Director award is going to R Parthiban for his film Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

The year 2021 started with a bang to the South entertainment industry as the Ministry of Broadcasting and Information has announced the names of critically acclaimed actors and filmmakers from the South industry for Dadasaheb Phalke Award. From the Tamil entertainment industry, Ajith Kumar is receiving the award for Most Versatile Actor, while the award for the Best Actor is being given to Dhanush for the film Asuran. Jyothika is receiving the Best Actress award for the film Raatchasi, while Best Director award is going to R Parthiban for his film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. To Let is receiving the award of The Best Film, while Anirudh Ravichander is receiving the award for Best Music Director.

In the Mollywood industry, Mohanlal is being awarded for the Most Versatile actor, while Suraj Venjaramoodu is receiving Best Actor award for Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25. Parvathy Thiruvothu is receiving Best Actress award for Uyare, while Madhu C Narayanan is receiving Best Director Award for his film Kumbalangi Nights. Best Film Award is being given to Uyare and Best Music Director award is being given to Deepak Dev.

As far as the Tollywood industry is concerned, Most Versatile Actor award is being awarded to Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naveen Polishetty is receiving Best Actor award for the film mAgent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Rashmika Mandanna is receiving the Best Actress award for her film Dear Comrade and Best Director award is being presented to Sujeet for the film Saaho. Jersey is receiving the Best Film award, while S Thaman is receiving the Best Music Director award.

In the Kannada industry, Most Versatile Actor award is being given to Shivrajkumar, while Rakshit Shetty for Avane Srinamnnarayana is receiving Best Actor Award. Best Actress award is being received by Tanya Hope for the film Yajamana. Ramesh Indira is receiving the Best Director award for the film Premier Padmini. Mookajjiya Kanasugalu is receiving the Best Film award, while Be V Harikrishna.

Credits :Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

