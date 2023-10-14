Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth to reconcile after months of separation? Here’s what we know

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush announced that they were separating in 2022 after 18 years of marriage. Although no reason was officially stated by the two, it was reported that irreconcilable differences were a major cause. The news came as a shocker to fans, especially due to the chemistry that both of them had on and off the screen. The couple had decided to co-parent their sons, Yatra and Linga, upon separation.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth to patch up?

Recently, the duo were spotted together at a school event for their elder son Yatra, which immediately led to reports of reconciliation. What added to the rumors was that last October, there were talks of putting off the divorce as well.

However, according to a report by Hindustan Times, the rumor of them reconciling was false. A source told HT: “Dhanush is not working on his differences with Aishwarya. They are separated and have gone in different directions. They have made peace with the turn of events in their life and accepted that they can’t be together.

It was also reported that the buzz surrounding their reconciliation was false and that they remained separated. Dhanush and Aishwarya are reportedly not planning to officially file for a divorce unless either of them wants to get married again. However, both of them are reportedly living separately, and are figuring out ways to co-parent their kids.

On the work front

Dhanush will next be seen in Captain Miller, which is helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Nassar, and many more in prominent roles as well. The film is set to hit the big screen on 15th December. Additionally, the Jagame Thanthiram actor is also working on his 50th film in a lead role, which is tentatively titled D50 and is also helmed by him.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s next film, Lal Salaam is currently in its post-production stage. The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles and features cameo appearances by Rajinikanth, Kapil Dev, and many more.

ALSO READ: Dhanush starrer Captain Miller to have two parts? Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan and Aditi Balan to play prominent roles