Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off their divorce?
Latest reports suggest that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have decided to put their divorce on hold at the moment.
There is a reason for Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth fans to celebrate. After being married for around 18 years, the couple announced separation in January this year. Now the newest reports state that the two have decided to put their divorce on hold and try make things work. However, we still await an official statement from Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.
Announcing their decision to part ways, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had released a joint statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," Dhanush had written.
For those unaware, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot on 18th November 2004 in a traditional South Indian ceremony. They are proud parents of two sons Linga and Yatra. The estranged couple was recently seen together at their son Linga's school event. The picture of the two made rounds on the internet.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush will next headline director Venky Atluri's bilingual drama Vaathi. The project is set to release on 2nd December this year. The versatile star will play a teacher in the movie.In addition to this, he will also play the protagonist in Arun Matheswaran's upcoming drama, Captain Miller. Billed as an action-adventure film, the venture will be set against the backdrop of 1930 India.
Also Read: Rajinikanth wants Dhanush and daughter Aishwaryaa to reconcile?