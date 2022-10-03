Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off their divorce?

There is a reason for Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth fans to celebrate. After being married for around 18 years, the couple announced separation in January this year. Now the newest reports state that the two have decided to put their divorce on hold and try make things work. However, we still await an official statement from Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Announcing their decision to part ways, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had released a joint statement that read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," Dhanush had written.