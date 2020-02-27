Dhanush and director Selvaraghavan to team up again? Find out

Dhanush and his director brother Selvaraghavan have already delivered three megahit movies in Kollywood. Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna and Kadhal Konden can even be called timeless classics as all the three films were megahits and critically acclaimed too. Now, director Selvaraghavan hinted at teaming up with Dhanush and it looks like the film might be a sequel of Pudhupettai. He took to his Twitter space and posted a picture, captioning it, “Giving final touch to my next script”.

As soon as the picture was posted online, it went viral and fans started commenting about the picture, anticipating that it might be the sequel to Pudhupettai. In the picture, one can notice names like ‘Kumaru’ and many things relevant to Pudhupettai. For the unversed, Dhanush’s name in the film was ‘Kokki Kumaru’, and the director had earlier hinted at a sequel for one of his films. Though people have been anticipating for the sequel of Radhakrishnan Parthiban and Karthi starrer Aayirathil Oruvan, fans of Dhanush are happy to see the name on the script of Selvaraghavan.

Giving final touches to my script pic.twitter.com/gQs1THCRsa — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) February 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s Pattas hit the big screens on January 2020. He also announced on social media that the shooting of his next film Karnan, with Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj was wrapped up. His film with Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram has its title look released a while back. His film Asuran, which was directed by Vetrimaaran has become a huge hit and it was critically acclaimed too.