Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram producer Sashikanth tests positive for COVID 19

Producer Sashikanth popularly called Y Not Sashi, has announced on his Twitter space that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. On Sunday, he informed his fans and followers about the same while stating that he is under quarantine and is taking necessary Covid-19 precautions, while following doctor’s advice. He also urged those who came in contact with him to monitor their health and get themselves tested if necessary.



I have tested positive for COVID-19 as of last evening. While I am quarantined at home & taking necessary precautions, I urge everyone who has come in contact with me over the last few days to monitor your health closely and get yourself tested if required. #StaySafe — Sash (@sash041075) April 4, 2021 Taking to social media, Sashikanth wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 as of last evening. While I am quarantined at home & taking necessary precautions, I urge everyone who has come in contact with me over the last few days to monitor your health closely and get yourself tested if required. #Staysafe (sic)." Sashikanth, who is the head of popular Kollywood production house Y Not Studios, produced several films including Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Thamizh Padam 1 and 2 and Jagame Thandhiram.

In the second wave of Covid-19 in India, a massive hike in the number of cases is being witnessed. Several celebrities including R Madhavan, Tamil and Telugu actress Nivetha Thomas, critically acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. On the work front, Sashikanth is currently waiting for the release of the film Jagame Thandhiram with Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. It was announced a few weeks back that the film will get a direct release on the video streaming platform Netflix. It is expected that the release date will be announced soon.

