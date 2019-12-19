Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming D40 title to be REVEALED in 2020

The makers of Karthik Subbaraj's Dhanush starrer D40 took to social media and announced that the title will be revealed in 2020.

The makers of Dhanush’s next, tentatively titled D40, will reveal the official title of the film in February 2020. While speculations have surfaced claiming the the most awaited movie has been named ‘Suruli’, the makers cleared the air saying that the title has not yet been revealed. Pictures and videos of Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj from the sets of the movie are making rounds on social media.

The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles. Produced by Y Not studios, the film has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist. The actor is known for his roles in movies like Braveheart, Trainspotting, The Chronicles of Narnia, Wonder Woman and Game of Thrones, is playing a crucial role. Currently, the cast and crew are in Madurai for shooting. Recently, the makers revealed that the shooting in the UK has been wrapped up.

Coming back to the film’s title, the production house also issued a statement on Twitter which read, "We would like to officially clarify that our production No.18 #D40 directed by Karthik Subbaraj starring Dhanush has not been titled-yet. The movie is in the final stages of filming which will go on till mid-January 2020. The official title will be revealed in February 2020. We kindly request friends from the Press & Media and fans to kindly ignore rumors and avoid circulating the inaccurate titles."

#D40 title to be revealed soon.... Need your support as always https://t.co/Rk29UqORfD — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) 18 December 2019

Credits :Twitter

