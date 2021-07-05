Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan’s D 43: Makers start final shooting schedule today?

D43 is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and has a musical score by GV Prakash.

Dhanush’s upcoming film is D43 which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Master Mahendran, Jayaprakash and others in principal roles. The final schedule of the untitled movie is set to start in Hyderabad from today. It has to be recalled that the first two schedules of the film were shot in Hyderabad. It has been reported that the shooting of the movie would be completed soon and the crew is planning to release the flick in theatres.

D43 is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and has a musical score by GV Prakash who had in the past worked on Dhanush starrers like Polladhavan, Aadukalam and Asuran. The photos of actor Dhanush's visit to Hyderabad were trending on the internet a few days ago. Malavika Mohanan is also in Hyderabad to participate in the shooting of the film. Post Jagame Thandhiram, this is touted to be Dhanush’s next release. It is expected that the title and the first look of the film would be released on Dhanush’s 38th birthday on July 28.

The Asuran actor is said to be playing an investigative journalist in the movie, which focuses on the life of scribes and their role in the society. Director Karthick Naren reckons the flick to be a complete entertainment package. Reportedly, there is focus on a brother-sister angle too. D43 is scripted by acclaimed Malayalam scriptwriter duo Sharfu and Suhaas, who were behind some of the finest films in Mollywood in recent times including Virus and the Fahadh Faasil starrer Varathan.

Credits :Filmibeat

Share your comment ×