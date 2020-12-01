Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan’s D43: GV Prakash REVEALS he has finished composing 3 songs for the film

GV Prakash took to his Twitter space and revealed that he has finished composing three songs for Dhanush's upcoming film with Karthik Naren.

Sensational music composer GV Prakash took to his Twitter space and revealed a news about the Dhanush’s upcoming film tentatively titled D43. He stated that he has finished composing three songs for the film and he is currently composing the fourth song. He added that he was happy with the way that the songs have shaped up. For Dhanush’s upcoming film with Karthik Naren, GV Prakash has been roped in as the music director.

Taking to his Twitter space, he wrote, “3 songs completed for #D43 ... starting the fourth song recording... super excited about the way the songs are shaping up ... get ready for a solid album”. Be it Polladhavan or Asuran, the music director’s compositions for Dhanush have always been jaw-dropping. The film will be bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. The makers have not revealed any more information regarding the film. It is expected that more updates will be revealed in the coming days.

See his Tweet here:

3 songs completed for #D43 ... starting the fourth song recording ... super excited about the way the songs are shaping up ... get ready for a solid album @dhanushkraja @SathyaJyothi_ @karthicknaren_M — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) December 1, 2020

GV Prakash recently became an internet sensation after his composition for the recently released film Soorarai Pottru was lauded by the fans. Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. The film was wrapped up recently and Santosh Narayanan has composed music. Produced by Y NOT Studios, the film was supposed to hit the big screens on May 1. On the other hand, Malavika Mohanan is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Master.

Credits :Twitter

