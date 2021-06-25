Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan’s D43: Makers of the Karthick Naren directorial to resume shooting from July

Sharing a glimpse of Dhanush from the sets of the film, the makers announced the update.

After shooting for his Hollywood film The Gray Men in the US, Dhanush recently returned to Chennai. Now, at a time, when we are all waiting for updates about his upcoming projects, it has been announced by the makers of his yet to be titled film with Karthick Naren that they will resume with the shooting process in July 2021. Announcing the news, the makers also shared a photo of Dhanush from the sets of the film.

The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. When they wrapped up the first two shooting schedules, Malavika shared a photo with Dhanush and was all praises for him. She wrote, “So glad to have met you and worked with you, my fellow leo co-actor! Will miss your infectious laughter, learning so much from you everyday and our mutual love for ‘maggi’ Had a blast of a first schedule, and can’t wait to start the second one soon! #D43”. Dhanush wrote, “The feeling is mutual. Had a great time working with you and also sharing a lot about books. Cheers”.

Meanwhile, it was announced by Selvaraghavan that the shooting of his film with Dhanush titled Naane Varuven’s shooting will be started on August 20. It is reported that both of them will be seen as journalists in the film. Meanwhile, Dhanush is awaiting the release of two of his Kollywood films namely Karnan and Jagame Thandhiram. Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, was last seen in Master with Thalapathy Vijay.

