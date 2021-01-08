Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan’s next with Karthick Naren goes on floors; See PHOTOS from the pooja ceremony

In the photos, Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan were seen taking part in the pooja ceremony of their upcoming film's launch.

While fans are expecting more new updates regarding the film, it has now been revealed that the film has been rolled out after a formal pooja with the lead actors. In the photos, Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan were seen taking part in the pooja ceremony.

Last week, it was announced that the film will have popular lyricist Vivek as the dialogue writer. The lyricist took to his social media space and revealed the news and treated the fans of Dhanush with this big update. It was also revealed by director Selvaraghavan that his upcoming film with Dhanush has also been rolled out. It is anticipated that Dhanush will be juggling between the sets of both the films as they are expected to be shot simultaneously.

Recent reports also suggested that Dhanush will be joining the sets of his Hollywood film The Gray Man in the month of February. Meanwhile, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his film with Karthik Subbaraj titled Jagame Thandhiram. The film has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. It was expected that the film will be released on Pongal 2021. However, the makers have not yet made announcements regarding the release yet. He also has Karnan directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj.

