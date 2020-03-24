Dhanush and Manju Warrier starrer Asuran to be remade in Kannada? Find out

Dhanush and Manju Warrier starrer Asuran is all set to be remade in Kannada, after the film's Telugu version Narappa was announced.

While it was announced recently that Dhanush and Manju Warrior starrer Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran was being remade in Telugu, now a new report has come up stating that the film will be remade in Kannada too. It is being reported that the film will have Shivarajkumar, and it will be bankrolled by Vetrimaaran himself. Though no official announcement has been made yet, the news is going viral on social media, and fans are eagerly waiting to know the rest of the cast members.

Meanwhile, director Sreekanth Addala is directing Venkatesh again in the Telugu remake of mega hit Tamil film Asuran. The film’s shooting started last month and Venkatesh took to his social media space to share his look in the movie. Titled Narappa, the first schedule was supposed to go on for 30 days and the second schedule was scheduled to be shot in Hyderabad later. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare, the film’s shooting has been paused and it will be resumed once everything is settled down.

The film is inspired by the real-life Kilvenmani massacre which took place in 1968. The Tamil version of the film was received well by the audience and critics alike, and it was one of the megahit movies of 2019. The role of Dhanush and Manju Warrior were widely appreciated. Pasupathi, TeeJay Arunachalam, Ken Karunas and Prakash Raj played key roles in the film.

Credits :The New Indian Express

