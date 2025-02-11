Dhanush and Nithya Menen's Idli Kadai postponed? Here's what we know

Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Idli Kadai is one of the highly anticipated films of 2025. The movie marks the Raayan actor's fourth directorial project and was scheduled to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. However, social media has been buzzing since morning with reports suggesting that the film has been postponed.

According to Lets Cinema, Idli Kadai makers are planning to push the release date of the Dhanush starrer. They are reportedly aiming to release the movie in August 2025. However, these reports have not been confirmed either by the actor or the makers.

However, during the audio launch of NEEK, the executive producer of Idli Kadai confirmed that the movie is still aiming for an April 10 release. He also shared that Dhanush is currently busy with the film's shooting, which is why he couldn't attend the event.

At the same event, Arun Vijay expressed his happiness about working under Dhanush's direction in Idli Kadai after Raayan. He stated that it was something he had wished for and shared that he had filmed with the actor the previous night and that a song shoot was underway that day.

Arun Vijay also mentioned that after completing his shoot, Dhanush was already writing for his next film, which he found very inspiring. "After Raayan, I wished to act under Dhanush brother's direction, and I am happy that it happened in Idli Kadai. Yesterday night, I shot with him, and today, the song shoot is going on. After completing his shot, Dhanush bro was writing for his next film," he said.

Meanwhile, the makers recently unveiled Arun Vijay's first look alongside Dhanush in Idli Kadai. Take a look at the post below:

On the work front, Dhanush has several promising projects in his pipeline including Kubera. The movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna in prominent roles. He has also joined hands with director Rajkumar Periasamy for an upcoming untitled project.