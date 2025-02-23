Dhanush and Prabhudeva shake a leg to Rowdy Baby at latter's Chennai event; WATCH viral video

Prabhudeva's Vibe Live in Dance Concert in Chennai was an unforgettable event last night. The actor wowed the audience with his dance skills, while several celebrities, including Dhanush, also performed. A video from the concert is now going viral on social media, showing Dhanush and Prabhudeva grooving to Rowdy Baby from Maari 2.

In the video, the host invites Dhanush to the stage for an impromptu performance with Prabhudeva. The latter starts dancing to Rowdy Baby, and Dhanush quickly joins in, matching steps with the choreographer. As they perform, the audience erupts in cheers, reliving the nostalgic vibes of the iconic song.

Take a look at the video below:

Another video from the concert shows Prabhudeva dancing with SJ Suryah and Vadivelu in the middle of his performance. In the clip, he is seen grooving with them to the upbeat tunes of his hit songs.

Take a look at the video below:

Prabhudeva’s concert was a grand spectacle with over 100 dancers and multiple celebrity appearances. It was a perfect mix of art, glamour, and entertainment. The event was conceptualized by Hariharan and executed by Arun from Arun Events. Many prominent figures played a key role in bringing it to life.

Meanwhile, ahead of the event actress Srushti Dange called out the creative team of Prabhudeva’s concert and confirmed her exit. On February 20, she shared a social media post voicing her disappointment. She accused the team of unfair treatment and discrimination. Srushti clarified that her decision was not against Prabhudeva but was about standing up for her rights.

Advertisement

"To all my amazing supporters who were expecting to see me at the Prabhu Deva concert, I am deeply saddened to share that I have decided to walk out of the show. This decision is not directed at Prabhu Deva sir in any way-I have been a huge fan of him and always will be. However, I cannot stand for discrimination and leanings," the actress wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

Coming to Dhanush, the actor is currently basking in the success of his third directorial NEEK. The movie hit the big screens on February 21 amid positive reviews. Next, the actor will be seen in Kubera, Tere Ishk Mein and other projects.