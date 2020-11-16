  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 sets a new record yet again

The peppy number Rowdy Baby has now received 1 billion views on the video streaming platform YouTube.
15757 reads Mumbai
Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 sets a new record yet againDhanush and Sai Pallavi’s Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 sets a new record yet again
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Almost every Kollywood fan is a fan of the song 'Rowdy Baby' from Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2. Now, the song, set to tune by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has pocketed yet another record. Dhanush took to Twitter and said that the song has now received 1 billion views on YouTube. This, indeed, is a big achievement and the credit goes to Sai Pallavi's scintillating moves, Dhanush's amazing screen presence, Yuvan Shankar Raja's foot-tapping music and not to forget, Prabhudeva's delightful choreography.

Sharing the news, Dhanush wrote on his Twitter space, “What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart”. As soon as he shared the news, celebrities and fans took to the comments section and congratulated him.

Also Read: Happy Birthday S Thaman: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Arya send heartfelt wishes to the music composer

See his Tweet here:

On the work front, Dhanush is awaiting the release of two of his films namely Jagaame Thandhiram and Karnan. After that, he has a line up of films in his kitty including the one with Vetrimaaran and Karthik Naren. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Love Story with Naga Chaitanya. She also has in her kitty, a film with Rana Daggubati. Titled Virata Parvam, the film has Priya Mani and Nandhita Das in key roles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
When Dhanush and Maari 2’s cast members came together to celebrate Sai Pallavi’s birthday
Irrfan Khan Demise Sai Pallavi says ‘This loss feels so personal’; Dhanush pays condolences to his family
Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 sets a huge record yet again
Dhanush & Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 is YouTube's #1 most viewed music video in India; 7th in world
Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 sets another huge record; Check it out
Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 is UNSTOPPABLE; hits 500 million views
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement