Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 sets a new record yet again

The peppy number Rowdy Baby has now received 1 billion views on the video streaming platform YouTube.

Almost every Kollywood fan is a fan of the song 'Rowdy Baby' from Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2. Now, the song, set to tune by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has pocketed yet another record. Dhanush took to Twitter and said that the song has now received 1 billion views on YouTube. This, indeed, is a big achievement and the credit goes to Sai Pallavi's scintillating moves, Dhanush's amazing screen presence, Yuvan Shankar Raja's foot-tapping music and not to forget, Prabhudeva's delightful choreography.

Sharing the news, Dhanush wrote on his Twitter space, “What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart”. As soon as he shared the news, celebrities and fans took to the comments section and congratulated him.

Also Read: Happy Birthday S Thaman: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Arya send heartfelt wishes to the music composer

See his Tweet here:

What a sweet coincidence this is Rowdy baby hits 1 billion views on same day of the 9th anniversary of Kolaveri di. We are honoured that this is the first South Indian song to reach 1 billion views. Our whole team thanks you from the heart — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 16, 2020

On the work front, Dhanush is awaiting the release of two of his films namely Jagaame Thandhiram and Karnan. After that, he has a line up of films in his kitty including the one with Vetrimaaran and Karthik Naren. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Love Story with Naga Chaitanya. She also has in her kitty, a film with Rana Daggubati. Titled Virata Parvam, the film has Priya Mani and Nandhita Das in key roles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×