Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby sets a new RECORD yet again

Sai Pallavi and Dhanush have won millions of hearts with their rowdy dance moves choreographed by Prabhu Dheva and Janu Master.

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's song Rowdy Baby from Maari is setting new records each year and is becoming the most-watched Tamil song on YouTube. Rowdy Baby has set another big record yet again by becoming the first South Indian song to get 5 million likes on Youtube. Yes, and fans are celebrating it in a big way on social media. Even after years of its release, the Rowdy Baby song is an instant hit and it continues to be one of the biggest Tamil songs ever. Sai Pallavi and Dhanush have won millions of hearts with their rowdy dance moves choreographed by Prabhu Dheva and Janu Master.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her sleek dance moves in this VIDEO as she sets the weekend mood right

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi will be seen sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film Love Story. She will also be seen sharing the screen space with Rana Daggubati in the upcoming film Virata Parvam.

Meanwhile, check out Rowdy Baby song here:

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×