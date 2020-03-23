Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 sets a huge record yet again

Music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby song was an instant hit and it still continues to be one of the biggest Tamil songs even after one year of its release.

Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's song Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 has all the rights to be positioned in the Top 5 Tamil hit melodies of ever. Sung by Dhanush and Dhee, the song has set a huge record once again. The peppy number has created a massive record of 800 million views and 3 million likes on YouTube and the makers of the film are celebrating this achievement on social media. Music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Rowdy Baby song was an instant hit and it still continues to be one of the biggest Tamil songs even after two years of its release.

Rowdy Baby is a peppy number from Tamil-language action-comedy Maari 2. Prabhudheva has choreographed this addictive song. Sai Pallavi and Dhanush's rowdy dance moves in the song had grabbed a lot of attention and clearly, fans still cannot stop getting over it. The film saw Dhanush in a dual role and it opened to a mixed response, however, the songs are highlights and managed to create the much-needed hype.

#RowdyBaby video song hits MASSive 800M+ Views with 3M+ Likes :) #RowdyBabyHits800MViews https://t.co/DboDG0xMC6#Maari2 @dhanushkraja @Sai_Pallavi92 @thisisysr @directormbalaji @vinod_offl @divomovies @RIAZtheboss pic.twitter.com/oy9E247dap — Wunderbar Films (@wunderbarfilms) March 22, 2020

On the work front, Sai Pallavi and Dhanush are busy with the shooting of their respective projects. Dhanush has quite a few films in the kitty, including Bollywood movie, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and .

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi will be seen sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya in their upcoming film Love Story.

