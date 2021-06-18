Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula team up for pan Indian film
The two best talents of the South film industry, Dhanush and director Sekhar Kammula, who are in top form, are now teaming up for a pan Indian project. This big project will be shot and released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. It is to be noted that this pan Indian film will mark the debut of Dhanush in Telugu and director Sekhar Kammula in Tamil.
The yet to be titled film will be produced on a grand scale by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of the accomplished production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group) as Production No 4. Asian Group - a legendary brand in film exhibition and distribution business has been making some stupendous content-driven films and now are going to target the pan India markets with this film which ticks all boxes of a story with Universal appeal and the highly-talented actor-director duo.
On the occasion of late Smt. Sunita Narang’s birthday, the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner announced a massive pan Indian movie. The fans across the southern film industries are elated after this news broke out and the anticipation is sky high. Check out the announcement below:
The two Men who crossed the barriers to Celebrate Cinema
The National Award Winners @dhanushkraja & @sekharkammula collaborating for a Tamil-Telugu - Hindi Trilingual FILM
Proudly Produced by #NarayanDasNarang & #PuskurRamMohanRao under @SVCLLP Banner ! pic.twitter.com/GcBkGqzd1R
— Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (@SVCLLP) June 18, 2021
The team of this film unit is in talks with some very big names of various languages and a top-notch technical team is expected to be announced very soon. The untitled film is likely to go on floors sometime this year. Other details of the project will be unveiled later.