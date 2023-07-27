Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula team up for the first time; Varun Tej’s next titled Matka

Several interesting projects are getting announced, which is making the fans super excited. Earlier today, it was revealed that Varun Tej’s next film finally got a title. Adding to the movie’s hype, it will also feature Norah Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary. If that was not enough good news for movie lovers, then Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula have announced that they will be teaming up for a project.

This actor and director collaboration is certainly an exciting one that is sure to pull audiences into theaters. Sekhar Kammula is a reliable filmmaker, and the actor seems to be in safe hands.

Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula team up for the first time

This is a collaboration that many did not see coming but makes perfect sense. Dhanush will be teaming up with Sekhar Kammula for an upcoming project. The director is great in the feel-good space, and this is also a genre in which Dhanush marvels. Take the case of Thiruchitrambalam; the actor was great at making the audience root for his character in the film.

This will be Dhanush’s 51st outing and is expected to be released in multiple languages. Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao have been confirmed as the film’s producers. A poster will be released tomorrow on Dhanush’s birthday.

Varun Tej’s next film titled Matka will also feature Norah Fatehi and Meenakshi Chowdary

Varun Tej is an actor who has constantly experimented with a variety of genres and roles. His newest film is Matka, which just got an official title. Meenakshi Chowdary will be the film’s female protagonist. Norah Fatehi will also be a part of the film, and she has already expressed her happiness at working with Varun Tej and team in an interview.

The cast list of the film has also been released and comprises Naveen Chandra, Kannada Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Mime Gopi, Roopalakshmi, Vijayrama Raju, Jagadeesh, and Raj Thirandas. Karuna Kumar will be directing the project, which will be produced under the banner of Vyra Entertainments. The film’s music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Priyaseth will handle the cinematography.

Matka will be made on an epic scale, and the story will span decades. Set against the backdrop of Vizag, Matka is based on real incidents that took place between 1958 and 1982.

