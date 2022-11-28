Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula's film launch: Actor sports a traditional mundu and flaunts his rugged look

The film in the combination of Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula will be shot and released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages. The team is in talks with some very big names in various languages and a top-notch technical team which will be announced very soon. Other details of the project will be unveiled later.

Dhanush teamed up with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula for his next. The yet-to-be-titled film has been launched today with a formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The actor caught the attention with his rugged look in beard, long hair and traditional mundu. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

With the blessings of Narayan Das K Narang, the film will be produced on a grand scale by Suniel Narang, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of the accomplished production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, together with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

Dhanush excited about Sekhar Kammula's film

The Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula's film was announced in June 2021, after more than a year, it has been launched. The film will go on the floors soon. When the film was announced, the critically acclaimed actor took to social media and expressed his excitement to work in the film. He stated that he is elated about the collaboration and added that he is looking forward to it. He wrote, “Really excited to be working with one of the directors I admire @sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with NarayanDasNarang sir and PuskurRamMohanRao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this.”

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, apart from this, Dhanush is busy with director Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller. Set against the backdrop of 1930s India, along with an element of dark humor, Captain Miller will be released in the theatres by the second half of 2023.

Dhanush will also headline the much-awaited bilingual film Vaathi/ Sir, which will be released on 2nd December this year. Helmed by filmmaker Venky Atluri, Vaathi will see Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, along with Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Narra Srinivas in pivotal roles.

