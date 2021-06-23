Dhanush and Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven: Makers to start shooting on August 20

Announcing the news, Selvaraghavan shared a photo with Dhanush while giving a glimpse from the sets.

We all know by now that Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are collaborating for two films. While one is the sequel of the cult classic Kollywood film Aayirathil Oruvan, the other one titled Naane Varuven was announced a couple of months back. Now, Slevaraghavan has shared a post on his Twitter space while announcing that the makers will roll out the film on August 20. Announcing the same, he shared a photo from the sets.

Selvaraghavan captioned it, “Excited”. In January, Selvaraghavan and Dhanush announced on social media that their next film’s title will be revealed as a Pongal surprise. Along with the title announcement, the makers also shared Dhanush’s first look poster. It is expected that more details regarding the film’s cast and crew will also be revealed soon.

See his Tweet here:

Announcing the news about the collaboration, Selvaraghavan wrote on his social media space a couple of weeks back, “Extremely happy to join hands for 8th time with @thisisysr !! @dhanushkraja Kalaippuli S Thanu @theVcreations” Kalaippuli S Thanu, who is bankrolling the project shared the tweet and wrote, “I am delighted to reunite with this hugely successful alliance. @dhanushkraja @selvaraghavan @thisisysr”. Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja agreed that it felt great for him too, to join hands with them again. Apart from this, Dhanush has in his kitty, a film with Karthick Naren which has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. It is expected that updates about the film will also be made soon.

