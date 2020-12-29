Dhanush and Selvaraghavan starrer Pudhupettai to be released again in Tamil Nadu theatres

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan will be collaborating soon for a new project. Its music will be composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan’s fans are super excited as both of them are all set to team up for a new project soon. Yes, that’s right. The movie is said to be produced by Kalaipuli Thanu but is yet to be titled. For the unversed, both of them have earlier worked together in many blockbuster hits one of which is Pudhupettai that was released in 2006. And now, the latest buzz is that it will be re-released into the theatres.

If media reports are to be believed, the gangster drama will have a theatrical release across Tamil Nadu on December 31, 2020. This movie was written and directed by none other than Selvaraghavan himself. It revolves around the story of a young guy named Kokki Kumar (played by Dhanush) who eventually becomes a gangster owing to unprecedented circumstances. The Tamil drama also featured Sonia Agarwal in a pivotal role. Well, the audience will be interested to know that Vijay Sethupathi was also a part of the movie.

Its music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the cinematography was done by Arvind Krishna. Interestingly, both of them will be reuniting with Dhanush and Selvaraghavan again in their upcoming venture. A few days back, the former announced this on social media much to the excitement of the fans. As of now, Dhanush is shooting for his upcoming Bollywood movie Atrangi Re alongside and Sara Ali Khan. He also shared a BTS picture from Agra a few days back while announcing the same.

Credits :Times of India

