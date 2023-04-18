Dhanush and Shiva Rajkumar spotted at IPL game; Fans get a tease of Captain Miller's look

Dhanush has been busy shooting the mad max inspired action thriller “Captain Miller”. The film is being directed by “Rocky” fame Arun Matheswaran and is one of the most expensive films in Dhanush’s filmography at this point. The shoot is still going on and the film has been delayed in between and got stretched further. Dhanush was recently spotted, in the IPL galleries, all set to watch the most anticipated Chennai Super Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match. The actor was spotted alongside Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar enjoying some time off-screen, supporting their favorite teams.

Captain Miller spotted at the IPL



Shivarajkumar will be playing a major role in the action film and is said to be playing the antagonist, as per reports. The film is expected to be a larger-than-life, dusty action-packed thriller, where Dhanush will also be sharing the screen with Priyanka Arulmohan, John Kokken, and Sudeep Kishan among a stellar ensemble cast. The film is penned by Arun Matheswaran and is reportedly a period film set in the 1940s. It had gotten into some legal trouble in the past involving the unauthorized use of beamer lights, in a buffer zone of the forest, leading to legal trouble with environmental groups citing difficulties due to wild animals. The film will have a score by G V Prakash Kumar. Dhanush appears to be in his look from the film, sporting long hair and a beard to watch his side battle it out in the IPL.

Upcoming Projects

Dhanush has already announced his next with Maari Selvaraj, with whom he had collaborated for the cult classic Karnan. The film will be bankrolled by Dhanush’s production house Wunder Bar Films. The film will be yet another unique character for Dhanush from the director of socially relevant, caste-conscious cinema. He is also gearing up for the second part of the most anticipated Vada Chennai sequel, with Vetrimaaran directing it. The shoot will start later this year.

