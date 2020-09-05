  1. Home
Dhanush and Vetrimaaran to collaborate again, CONFIRMS producer Elred Kumar

The producer was responding to a query by a fan who asked about the director and producer’s collaboration when he confirmed the news.
At a time when Dhanush is awaiting the release of his film Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj, producer Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment has now revealed that he is producing a film under his home banner with Dhanush as the lead actor and it will be directed by Vetrimaaran. The producer was responding to a query by a fan who asked about the director and producer’s collaboration when he confirmed the news. As soon as his Tweet surfaced online, it took over the internet.

Meanwhile, Vetri Maaran's next directorial venture is Suriya's Vaadivaasal. The film will be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations. On the birthday of Suriya, the makers revealed the actor's first look poster for the film. GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose music for the rural drama. Hearsay has that the film will be based on Tamil Nadu's popular bull-taming sport. The makers are yet to reveal the film's complete cast and crew.

See the Tweet here:

Dhanush, on the other hand, has a bunch of films in his kitty. His film with Karthik Subbaraj titled Jagame Thandhiram was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. Santosh Narayanan has composed music for the gangster flick. His film with Mari Selvaraj, Karnan was also wrapped up recently. The film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu and it is one of the most expected movies of Kollywood as the director’s previous film, Pariyerum Perumal received applaud from audience and critics alike. He has also joined hands with director Karthik Naren for an upcoming yet-to-be-titled film.

Credits :Twitter

