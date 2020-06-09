Dhanush and Vetrimaaran’s shelved film Desiya Neduncaalai’s UNSEEN poster takes over the internet

Vetrimaaran's directorial Desiya Nedunchaalai starring Dhanush was shelved after the makers announced the film's shooting date. A poster of the film has now surfaced online.

Dhanush and Vetrimaaran are one of the most successful director-actor duo. They have given a hand full of megahits and critically acclaimed films to Tamil cinema fans. From Polladhavan to the most recent Asuran, they both have never failed to amuse us with their creations. Their shelved film Desiya Nedunchaalai has now taken over the internet as an unseen poster of the film is being widely shared on social media platforms.

The film was announced in the year 2006 and it had Yuvan Shankar Raja on board. However, the film was dropped due to unknown reasons after a few portions were shot. Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran and Dhanush’s last outing Asuran turned out to be a massive success. The film’s official Tollywood remake was announced with Venkatesh Daggubati as the lead actor. New reports have emerged suggesting that the film will be remade in Chinese too.

Vetrimaaran recently occupied the headlines after he opened up about the second part of Vada Chennai. Dhanush, on the other hand, was last seen in Pattas. His upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thanthiram was wrapped up recently and the post-production works will be resumed after the lockdown. His film with Mari Selvaraj, Karnan, was also wrapped up recently. The film is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu and it is one of the most expected movies of Kollywood as the director’s previous film, Pariyerum Perumal received applause from audience and critics alike.

