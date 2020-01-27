Dhanush, Anirudh lead Kollywood in mourning the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and teenage daughter

After the disastrous passing of basketball champion Kobe Bryant, Kollywood celebrities Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander took to their social media pages to mourn the loss of the champion and his teen-aged daughter.

This morning, sports aficionados and general public woke up to the sad news of the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna; the pair had perished in a copter crash alongside seven others. Kollywood celebrities like Dhanush and Anirudh Ravichander took to their respective social media handles to mourn the loss of Bryant and his teenage daughter.

Sharing a sweet picture of the two of them, Dhanush wrote, “NO!!.” Anirudh, on the other hand, shared a rear picture of Bryant, wearing his jersey no 24, and captioned it, “Devastated and shocked. An integral part of our childhood. Rest in peace Kobe.” Kobe, his daughter and seven others perished this morning when the copter they were travelling in crashed in California. Investigation officials are pinning the blame on foggy weather conditions for the mishap. Authorities are saying it could be several days before the bodies are recovered since the site where it crashed has rough terrain. Other celebrities from the south Indian entertainment industry, including Dulquer Salma, Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, also took to their social media pages and paid respects to the basketball legend.

Devastated and shocked. An integral part of our childhood. Rest in peace Kobe pic.twitter.com/6EDbdcd674 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) January 27, 2020

Daryl Osby, Los Angeles County fire chief, was quoted as saying that the crash site was difficult to access and that firefighters had to hike to the area. Pinkvilla joins millions of mourners in extending our heartfelt condolences to the Bryant family in this trying time.

Credits :Twitter

Read More