Dhanush announces his next with Arun Matheswaran titled 'Captain Miller'; Check out intriguing video

Dhanush, the Tamil superstar, internet by storm as he announced the details of his next film. The actor is teaming up with director Arun Matheswaran for upcoming film titled Captain Miller. He also shared an announcement video and it looks intriguing with unique background music. He is seen riding a bike with his face covered with a scarf.

Sharing the video on his Twitter, Dhanush wrote, "Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaranand my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi." The film will be set in the Madras Presidency of the 1930s and 40s. According to repprts, Dhanush will don three different looks in the film.