Dhanush announces his next with Arun Matheswaran titled 'Captain Miller'; Check out intriguing video
Dhanush is teaming up with director Arun Matheswaran for upcoming film titled Captain Miller.
Sharing the video on his Twitter, Dhanush wrote, "Captain miller .. This is going to be so exciting. Super kicked to work with @ArunMatheswaranand my brother @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi." The film will be set in the Madras Presidency of the 1930s and 40s. According to repprts, Dhanush will don three different looks in the film.
Watch the video:
Shreyas Krishna will be handling the cinematography while Nagooran is the editor. Sarpatta Parambarai fame Tha Ramalingam has been roped in as the art director. Poornima Ramaswamy, who won the National Award for her work in Paradesi, is the costume designer of the film, with Kavya Sriraam handling Dhanush’s costumes. Dhilip Subbarayan will be in charge of the stunts.
Meanwhile, Dhanush has joined hands with his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan after almost a decade. These two are working together for the upcoming drama Naane Varuven and the shoot was wrapped up. The versatile actor also has other ventures in the pipeline including Thiruchitrambalam with director Mithran Jawahar and the Tamil-Telugu bilingual flick, Vaathi with director Venky Atluri.
