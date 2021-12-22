Dhanush announces his next film, title to be unveiled tomorrow

South star Dhanush made an ecstatic announcement about his upcoming venture on Twitter. The Raanjhanaa star wrote, “My next Tamil film and my first direct telugu film .. title announcement tommorrow. Om Namashivaaya.” The untitled project will be penned and directed by Tholi Prema fame Venky Atluri. S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments will be bankrolling Dhanush’s next.

The period social drama is said to talk about the education mafia. The film will highlight a young man’s fight against the privatisation of education.

The versatile actor is presently busy with his Bollywood release Atrangi Re. The Aanand L. Rai directorial will see Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The Tamil version of the film has been named Galatta Kalyanam. A R Rahman has provided music for the film. Atrangi Re is set for an OTT release on 24 December 2021 in Hindi and Tamil. The promotions are on in full swing as the film gears for release this Friday.

Check out the post below:

Dhanush will also be a part of the Hollywood flick The Gray Man. The action thriller has been directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The film enjoys an ensemble cast including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Rege-Jean Page among others.