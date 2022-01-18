As Dhanush announces separation with wife Aishwaryaa after 18 yrs, a recap of duo's 5 beautiful moments

On Monday evening, Dhanush took to his Twitter to inform his fans and well-wishers that he and Aishwaryaa, his wife, have decided to part ways after 18 years of togetherness. The ‘Atrangi Re’ actor wrote a short, crisp, and heartfelt note that beautifully summed up their journey together which ended on a healthy note. He asked everyone to respect their privacy. He wrote, "Today we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwarya and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

While separation is always a hard decision, sometimes it is for the best. We are glad and commend the duo for taking such a tough decision. To pay a tribute to their sweet relationship- of friends, of lovers, and of parents- here are some of the most cherished moments of the couple which they shared on their social media with their fans. From reading books together, spending time with their families, and being the best parents to their kids, the two have been through thick and thin.

We wish the best to both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa.

