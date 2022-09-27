Dhanush arrives in Nellai for Captain Miller's shoot, keeps his off-duty look comfy and casual; WATCH
Dhanush was clicked in Nellai, Tamil Nadu recently as he traveled to the city to shoot for Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller.
Post wrapping up work on the bilingual drama Vaathi, Dhanush has commenced the shoot for Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller. A video of the versatile actor arriving in the city has surfaced on social media. The Atrangi Re star kept his off-duty look comfortable with a blue tracksuit and white T-shirt underneath. For the unversed, this is touted to be the highest-budgeted film in Dhanush’s career to date.
The movie has been set against the backdrops of the 1930s-40s, and will also include an element of dark humor. Presented by T.G. Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the drama has been financed by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. In addition to this, G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth are the co-producers of the film.
Madhan Karky, who has blockbusters like Baahubali, RRR, and Pushpa to his credit has penned the dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie. Ace music director GV Prakash Kumar has rendered the music for Captain Miller. Meanwhile, Shreyaas Krishna and Nagooran are on board the team as the cinematographer and the editor respectively. T. Ramalingam is the art director for the movie.
The project which went on the floors a couple of days ago with a grand mahurat pooja will be released simultaneously in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
Over and above this, Dhanush has Selvaraghavan's nail-biter Naane Varuven, and Venky Atluri's bilingual film Vaathi in his kitty. Additionally, after making his Hollywood debut with The Gray Man, Dhanush will also be a part of the second installment of the franchise, The Gray Man 2.
