Dhanush arrives in Nellai for Captain Miller's shoot, keeps his off-duty look comfy and casual; WATCH

Post wrapping up work on the bilingual drama Vaathi, Dhanush has commenced the shoot for Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller. A video of the versatile actor arriving in the city has surfaced on social media. The Atrangi Re star kept his off-duty look comfortable with a blue tracksuit and white T-shirt underneath. For the unversed, this is touted to be the highest-budgeted film in Dhanush’s career to date.

The movie has been set against the backdrops of the 1930s-40s, and will also include an element of dark humor. Presented by T.G. Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the drama has been financed by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. In addition to this, G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth are the co-producers of the film.