Dhanush attends assistant’s wedding function amidst D50 shoot, wishes newlyweds; PIC

Pictures of Dhanush attending his assistant Anand’s wedding have been winning over the Internet. It has been a while since we last saw Dhanush on the big screen, and therefore, his fans have been patiently waiting to catch a glimpse of the talented actor. It is known that Dhanush has been signing several hyped projects back-to-back, and amidst his busy schedule, the actor took some time off to attend the wedding function.

The actor was captured attending the ceremony in casual attire as he wished the newlyweds all the very best. A video was shared from the ceremony in which Dhanush can be seen wishing the assistant and posing for the cameras with the married couple. The Yaaradi Nee Mohini actor was spotted wearing a shirt, denim pants, and a baseball cap at the wedding function, which took place over the weekend.

Dhanush attends assistant Anand’s wedding ceremony

On the professional front

As per reports, Dhanush is currently shooting for his forthcoming gangster drama, tentatively titled D50. The film is being bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Apart from being Dhanush’s 50th project as an actor, D50 will also be the actor’s second directorial venture after the 2017 comedy-drama Pa Paandi. Apparently, Nithya Menen, S J Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, and Kalidas Jayaram are all part of D50. Also to note, AR Rahman will compose the music for the film, which will be a milestone in Dhanush’s career both as an actor and as a director.

Among the mainstream Tamil actors, Dhanush inarguably has one of the best film lineups. The actor is also collaborating with Sekhar Kammula for the very first time in a film that also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Fans are excited to witness Dhanush being a part of the Sekhar Kammula world since the partnership between the director and actor is one that many did not see coming. Primarily, the filmmaker chooses to cast Telugu actors in his films, as all his movies were made in Telugu. But a Sekhar Kammula film will be going pan-Indian this time around, along with Dhanush.

Also, Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller is a Dhanush film, which has got everyone hyped. The actor’s collaboration with the acclaimed director has got everyone buzzing. The film also features Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, and Edward Sonnenblick.

