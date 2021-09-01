Dhanush becomes a pet parent; Introduces his Siberian Huskies King & Kong

Tamil actor Dhanush is the new pet parent in the town as he welcomed two cute puppies into his life. On Tuesday, the actor took to social media and shared an adorable photo to introduce his two Siberian Huskies named King and Kong. It is currently the most cutest picture on the internet right now and deserves all the attention.

On Tuesday, Dhanush took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with his two puppies, King and Kong. In the photo, he can be seen sitting and holding his two puppies in arms as he looks at them with love. The photo is all worth of hearts. Sharing the photo, Dhanush wrote, "Welcome to the family #King and #Kong. looking forward to all the new adventures together .. #unconditionallove."

Yesterday, Dhanush was all over the news as his photos and videos from the birthday of Yuvan Shankar Raja surfaced on social media platforms. The actor shared a photo with Arivu and Dhee from the birthday bash.

On the work front, Dhanush is currently filming for two Tamil movies Maaran opposite Malavika Mohanan and Thiruchitrambalam opposite Raashii Khanna. He also will be making his Telugu debut with the trilingual project directed by Sekhar Kammula. Dhanush has wrapped up shooting for his Hindi movie Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and . He is also awaiting the release of the Hollywood movie The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.